Las Vegas police fired 6 shots to end Laughlin standoff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot by Las Vegas police in Laughlin after a botched casino robbery and a nearly seven-hour standoff earlier this week.

Video footage from police body cameras and security cameras at the Aquarius hotel-casino was released Thursday by Las Vegas Metro Police.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the surveillance video shows Michael Todd Lopez approaching a cashier's cage around 1:30 a.m. Monday carrying a magazine with a handgun inside.

The 69-year-old Lopez demanded money, but is denied by the cashier and then walked out of the casino to the parking lot.

He got into his truck and was quickly surrounded by police.

The standoff ended around 7:40 p.m. when police say Lopez pointed a gun at an officer and was shot six times.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com