Largest firefighting plane may be sold for COVID-19 response

DENVER (AP) — As Western states prepare for this year’s wildfire season, the world’s largest firefighting plane has been grounded and could be converted to help fight against another crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tens of millions of dollars went into upgrading the Global SuperTanker and its technology, with the revenue coming mostly from contracts with the U.S. government and California, but it did not produce enough profit to continue funding the tanker, said Roger Miller, managing director at Alterna Capital Partners LLC, the investment company that owns the plane.