Large Item Pickup Program appointments resumed

The Trumbull Large Item Pick-up Program has resumed and appointments can be made for pick-ups.

The Town of Trumbull offers an annual Large Item Pickup Program to help residents dispose of items that are difficult for most homeowners to transport. The program begins in April and continues through the end of September. There is no additional charge to use the Large Item Pickup Program.

Appointments

Large Item Pickup is by appointment only. Each household may only schedule one pickup each year. Residents can schedule appointments with the Department of Public Works by calling 203-452-5070 or 203-452-5071. The Department of Public Works can schedule large item pickups only on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. Residents should schedule appointments early because they fill up quickly. Households are only allowed to reschedule their pickup appointment once. Requests to reschedule must be made at least one day prior to the originally scheduled pickup date.

Day of Pickup

Have all disposal items placed at the curb in an orderly fashion by 7 a.m., on the date of the appointment. Items must be easily accessible to Town equipment and personnel.

If the discard pile is a unorganized or inaccessible to Town equipment and personnel, the Town reserves the right to bypass the scheduled pickup and the household will forfeit their pickup opportunity for the year.

Do not put items under low electrical wires or low hanging branches since they will interfere with the equipment used to pick up the items. The Town will not take anything packed in bags or boxes.

Call the Highway Department at 203-452-5070 for more information or any questions.

Acceptable Items

Furniture: Sofas, chairs, tables, mattresses, carpets, yard furniture

Appliances: Dishwashers, washers, televisions, refrigerators/freezers with doors removed

Branches: Must be under 4 feet long and 6 inches diameter and piled neatly at the curb. The maximum amount of brush and branches that can be picked up is equal to the size of a cord of wood, which is 4’ x 4’ x 8’.

Grills, without propane tank: Propane tanks may be disposed by a propane tank company.

Electronics: Electronics must be placed in it’s own pile, separate from other materials.

Doors: must be cut in half, horizontally

Unacceptable Materials

Vehicles (no automobile parts), toilets, sinks, stone products, explosives, tree stumps, dead animals, trash cans, recyclable material: "Blue Bin" stuff, corrugated cardboard, water based paint cans (please clean and air dry before recycling)

Branches or wood over 4 feet in length or 6 inches in diameter. The maximum amount of brush and branches that can be picked up is equal to the size of a cord of wood, which is 4’ x 4’ x 8’.

Hazardous Materials, including oil based paint. These materials may be disposed during the Town’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection program.

Transfer Station Materials (on Spring Hill Road) Household Garbage/Trash: No small items, even those packed in boxes or bags

Demolition Materials: Demolition materials can be disposed at the Transfer Station for a fee of $12 per 125 lbs. Residents may purchase demolition/dump tickets at Public Works Administrative Office at 366 Church Hill Road, 2nd floor.

Asphalt shingles, sheetrock, concrete, ceramic tile, bathroom fixtures (sinks/toilets), plaster, brick, masonry debris, bagged leaves, grass, or other yard waste.

Tires: Residents may dispose tires at the Transfer Station for a fee of $2 per tire.

Metal over 4 feet in length, motor oil, automobile batteries, antifreeze