Land Board OKs new planning strategy for McCall-area lands

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Land Board on Tuesday approved a new planning strategy for state-owned lands in the McCall area that could have long-lasting ramifications for state-owned lands across the state.

Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other statewide-elected members of the board voted unanimously to approve the plan put forward by the Idaho Department of Lands. It involves about 8.5 square miles (22 square kilometers) within McCall’s designated area of impact, including highly sought-after shoreline along Payette Lake.

Much of the state land in the McCall area has a high value but doesn’t generate enough revenue to continue the current strategy. The new strategy moves away from traditional uses like timber harvesting to take advantage of the increased land value. It's not exactly clear how that plan will eventually look. State officials say it's a strategy that can adapt as needed.

Specifically, the board’s action Tuesday lifts restrictions the board put in place last June on leasing, selling or trading the 8.5 square miles. The action also directs the lands department to begin accepting applications for leases and land exchange ideas, and begin vetting applications immediately.

The Land Board is constitutionally required to maximize long-term profit on the land. For the Land Board, it’s possible it could be failing to meet its constitutional requirement in McCall by continuing to rely on traditional uses for such high-value land.

The land is in a vacation area and prized for recreation. It is also being eyed by developers as the area is also in high demand for second homes. One company has proposed a huge land swap that would lead to developing much of that land with new homes.

In all, the state manages about 285 square miles (740 square kilometers) around McCall, with 115 square miles (300 square kilometers) primarily as timberlands. Those lands outside McCall would be managed with other strategies.

Statewide, the board directs the lands department in managing about 3,900 square miles (10,000 square kilometers) of state-owned land.

The board listened to nearly 20 people making public comments about what to do with the land in McCall on Tuesday. Many of them were McCall residents or long-time visitors who decried turning recreational lands into homes.

“The adoption of this plan may set the stage for the future of all 2.5 million acres of endowment lands,” said Garret Visser of the Idaho Wildlife Federation. He asked the board to take a cautious approach and explore alternative ideas rather than just disposing of the lands.

One of the more intriguing ideas presented to the Land Board, Little said, was creating conservation easements that could keep the land undeveloped but also meet the board's constitutional requirement to maximize long-term profit.

“Some of the very most profound testimony was about conservation easements,” Little said. “We’ve got a job to maximize income, but that doesn’t mean we can’t explore that.”

Lands department officials told Little that the state has almost no experience with conservation easements on state-owned lands, but they could have some type of document examining the idea by September.