Lamont to sign order extending restaurant, other closures

Patricia Longobardi, owner of Sewing by Patricia trims a coffee filter which she inserts into fabric masks she's sewing for people in need, nurses in particular, many who are using the masks as an extra layer over medical ones, Wednes., April 8, 2020 in Wallingford, Conn. Longobardi isn't charging for them but is asking for donations to give to the Wallingford Wishing Well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing masks in public places to limit the spread of COVID-19. (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP) less Patricia Longobardi, owner of Sewing by Patricia trims a coffee filter which she inserts into fabric masks she's sewing for people in need, nurses in particular, many who are using the masks as an extra layer ... more Photo: DAVE ZAJAC, AP Photo: DAVE ZAJAC, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lamont to sign order extending restaurant, other closures 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont plans to sign an executive order Friday that will extend social distancing measures, including the closures of restaurants, bars and large shopping malls, until at least May 20.

The Democrat said that he knows business owners are frustrated by the shutdowns but that Connecticut cannot afford to let up on ts efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus, which has been blamed for at least 380 deaths in the state.

“Now is not the time to take your foot off the accelerator," Lamont said.

On Thursday, Lamont signed a similar order requiring schools to stay closed until at least May 20, as well. Schools had been under orders to stay shuttered until April 20.

Paul Mounds, Lamont's chief of staff, said Friday the latest extension will also apply to other establishments that have been closed, including private clubs, off-track betting facilities, gyms, sports, fitness and recreational facilities, large shopping malls, and places of public amusement. Also, he said, measures imposing safety and distancing measures for workplace and nonessential businesses will also be extended.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

In other developments around Connecticut:

___

EVICTIONS ON HOLD

Lamont's anticipated order will also prevent Connecticut landlords from issuing delinquent tenants a notice to vacate or an eviction notice before July 1, except in cases of serious nuisance.

It will also provide renters with an automatic 30-day grace period for April rents. For rents due for May, tenants may request from their landlord another 60-day grace period. Paul Mounds, Lamont's chief of staff, said the order, which is expected to be released later Friday, requires tenants to notify their landlord that they've lost a job, lost hours or incurred other financial impacts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Doing something for the renters was really important to me,” Lamont said. “They're the ones who are just as likely to have lost all sources of income. ... It at least gives people a 90-day break and a breather until we get this economy going again, or least until we get those other supports going from the federal government."

Additionally, Mounds said, the order will allow renters to apply their paid security deposits of more than one month's rent to all or part of their April, May or June rent.