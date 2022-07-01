Lamont signs order creating 250th anniversary commission

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order Friday creating a new commission charged with planning the state's multi-year celebration and commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence signing.

The Connecticut Semiquincentennial Commission will be a state-level group, similar to the United States Semiquincentennial Commission recently established by Congress. The executive order requires the panel of volunteers to be wide-ranging, including not just representatives from historical organizations and state officials but also designees from the state's two federally recognized tribes.