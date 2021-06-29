Lamont says Connecticut will wait to lift school mask rule

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday that he's not ready to lift the state's mandate requiring face masks in schools for the upcoming school year, saying he wants to hear more from federal health officials given the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus in the U.S. and elsewhere.
The Democrat said his administration is still “having conversations” with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is awaiting new guidance that's expected in a couple weeks.