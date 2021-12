UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday he does not plan to mandate booster shots for certain workers or reissue statewide indoor mask mandates in stores and restaurants. That's despite new COVID-19 infection numbers that are the highest in nearly a year and news of the omicron variant being identified in different parts of the world.

The Democrat, however, said he does expect that masking requirements in schools will remain in place for now.