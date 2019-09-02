Labella named Director of Special Events and Community Outreach

The Center for Family Justice (CFJ) has announced it has named Lisa Labella, a Trumbull resident, as its first Director of Special Events and Community Outreach.

Labella, who has broad professional leadership experience in both the nonprofit and business sectors in Fairfield County, will lead CFJ’s Development Team as well as several of the nonprofit’s key fundraising and community outreach initiatives.

The Center for Family Justice provides free, confidential crisis and supportive services to victims of domestic and sexual violence and child abuse in the communities of Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford and Trumbull. Last year, it provided services and community education to more than 5,000 adults and children in the six communities it serves.

“We are excited to welcome Lisa to The Center for Family Justice in a role that will help us sustain and expand our important mission,” said CFJ’s President and CEO Debra A. Greenwood. “Lisa is a bright, dynamic and highly capable professional who brings a great deal of expertise and exceptional experience to this critical position.”

Labella’s professional background includes management positions at the Bridgeport Regional Business Council (BRBC), as well as the nonprofit Connecticut Against Gun Violence, where she held positions as both Co-Executive Director and Director, Outreach & Advocacy. Labella also holds a paralegal certificate and a degree in Computer Information Systems.

“I am so passionate about CFJ’s mission of providing hope and healing to victims and survivors who need and deserve its services,” said Labella. “I have long been a supporter of CFJ’s mission and it’s an honor to join its team and play a role in the important work it is doing to help transform victims into survivors in our local communities.”

In addition to her professional experience, Labella also brings a vast background in community service. She currently serves as an appointed member of the Trumbull Police Commission. She is also a former elected member of the Trumbull Board of Education.

She and her husband Dan are the parents of two adult children, daughter Kay and son John.