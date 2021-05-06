La. lawmakers split on hair discrimination bill, advance it

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A proposal aimed at ending discrimination against Black people who choose to wear their hair naturally breezed through the Senate with unanimous backing, but ran into a thornier hearing Thursday with Republican House lawmakers.
The House labor committee voted 7-4 to advance the bill to the full House for debate, but supporters may see further resistance from Republicans in the majority-GOP chamber who said they see the proposal as a burdensome regulation that could lead to lawsuits against businesses.