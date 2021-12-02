LA authorities announce arrests in smash-and-grab robberies CHRISTOPHER WEBER, Associated Press Dec. 2, 2021 Updated: Dec. 2, 2021 10:49 p.m.
1 of5 Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, center, speaks during a news conference as he is joined by Mayor Eric Garcetti, second from right, outside the Los Angeles Police Headquarters Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. Authorities in Los Angeles on Thursday announced arrests in recent smash-and-grab thefts at stores, part of a rash of organized retail crime in California. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles on Thursday announced more than a dozen arrests in recent smash-and-grab thefts at stores where nearly $340,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, part of a rash of organized retail crime in California.
Fourteen people were arrested in connection with 11 brazen robberies between Nov. 18 and 28, and all are out of custody, police Chief Michel Moore said. Most bailed out or met no-bail criteria, and one is a juvenile, he said.
