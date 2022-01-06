LA County to resume homeless count after 2021 postponement Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 3:34 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County will resume its annual homeless count in full a year after it was limited over concerns that it couldn't be done safely or accurately during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is seeking volunteers to help during the tally's main component, the unsheltered street count. It will take place Jan. 25-27.