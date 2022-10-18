LA County to pay $32M to settle suit over boy's abuse death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County agreed Tuesday to pay $32 million to the family of a 10-year-old boy who died after allegedly being tortured and abused by his mother and her boyfriend.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a deal in a lawsuit over the death of Anthony Avalos of Lancaster. Sheriff’s deputies who went to the boy's high-desert home in response to a 911 call from the mother on June 20, 2018, were told that the boy was injured in a fall. He died in a hospital the next day.