Kurds in US struggle with distance amid Syria crisis abroad

In this Nov. 9, 2019, photo, Beizar Aradini, left, and Delaston Ahmet pack clothing donations in Nashville, Tenn. Members of the Kurdish community and supporters collected the items to send to a camp in Iraq where many Kurds have fled from Syria. Nashville lays claim to the largest diaspora of Kurds in the U.S., and many of them say President Donald Trump betrayed the Kurdish people through the withdrawal of troops from northern Syria. less In this Nov. 9, 2019, photo, Beizar Aradini, left, and Delaston Ahmet pack clothing donations in Nashville, Tenn. Members of the Kurdish community and supporters collected the items to send to a camp in Iraq ... more Photo: Jonathan Mattise, AP Photo: Jonathan Mattise, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Kurds in US struggle with distance amid Syria crisis abroad 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s abrupt announcement of plans to withdraw American troops from northern Syria last month inspired Nashville to light its city hall and a prominent bridge downtown in the green, yellow and red of the Kurdish flag.

For decades, Kurds have called Nashville a “Little Kurdistan” enclave. The city has the largest Kurdish population in the U.S.

The U.S. community of up to 40,000 Kurds has felt largely helpless to aid their homeland of late, as images of death and despair invade social media. Many feel a new level of betrayal by Trump after watching Turkey attack their people and push them out of Syria.

In Nashville, the community collected hundreds of boxes of donated clothes and essentials to send to Kurds who fled Syria to a camp in Iraq.