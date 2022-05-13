Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and DAVID KEYTON, Associated Press May 13, 2022 Updated: May 13, 2022 9 p.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces suffered heavy losses in a Ukrainian attack that destroyed a pontoon bridge they were using to try to cross a river in the east, Ukrainian and British officials said in another sign of Moscow's struggle to salvage a war gone awry.
Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday. The defendant, a captured Russian soldier, stands accused of shooting to death a 62-year-old civilian in the early days of the war.
