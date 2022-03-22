Putin foe Navalny gets 9 more years in Russian prison March 22, 2022 Updated: March 22, 2022 12:06 p.m.
1 of14 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, right, is seen via a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, standing during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The Russian authorities are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a trial Kremlin critics see as an attempt to keep President Vladimir Putin's most ardent foe in prison for as long as possible. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
3 of14 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, centre, gestures via a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, standing next to his layer and speaking with Penitentiary Service officers during a court session, in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Navalny has been convicted of fraud and contempt of court and sentenced to nine years in a maximum security prison. A judge also ruled Tuesday that Navalny would have to pay a fine of 1.2 million rubles (about $11,500). Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's lawyers Olga Mikhailova, right, and Vadim Kobzev speak to the media after the court sentenced Alexei Navalny to nine years in a maximum security prison, in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Navalny's lawyers Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev were detained shortly after they came out to reporters to comment on the ruling. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
6 of14 FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny prepares to speak to journalists outside a courtroom in Moscow, Russia, after his appeal against the country's top investigative agency was rejected on Wednesday, March 13, 2013. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been convicted of fraud and contempt of court and sentenced to nine years in a maximum security prison. A judge also ruled Tuesday March 22, 2022 that Navalny would have to pay a fine of 1.2 million rubles (about $11,500). Navalny is currently serving another prison sentence of 2 1/2 years in a prison colony east of Moscow. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
10 of14 FILE - Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny takes part in a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures as he stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
13 of14 FILE - Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia Saturday, July 20, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday convicted top opposition leader Alexei Navalny of fraud and contempt of court, sentencing him to nine more years in prison in a move that was seen as an attempt to keep President Vladimir Putin’s biggest foe behind bars for as long as possible.
The new sentence follows a year-long crackdown by Putin on Navalny's supporters, other opposition activists and independent journalists in which authorities appear eager to stifle all dissent.