Kishida reelected Japan's PM in parliamentary vote MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Nov. 10, 2021 Updated: Nov. 10, 2021 1:41 a.m.
1 of10 Fumio Kishida, center, bows after being reelected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tokyo.
2 of10 Fumio Kishida, center, bows after being reelected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tokyo.
3 of10 Fumio Kishida, standing at center, is applauded by lawmakers after being reelected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tokyo.
4 of10 FILE - Japan's Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the party headquarters in Tokyo on Nov. 1, 2021.
5 of10 Fumio Kishida, center, bows after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tokyo.
6 of10 Fumio Kishida, center, bows after being reelected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tokyo.
7 of10 Lawmakers vote for the new prime minister at the parliament's lower house Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tokyo.
8 of10 In a slow camera shutter photo, Fumio Kishida walks to vote for the prime minister at the parliament's lower house Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tokyo.
9 of10 Fumio Kishida, top left, bows after being reelected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tokyo.
10 of10 Lawmakers vote for the new prime minister at the parliament's lower house Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Tokyo.
TOKYO (AP) — Fumio Kishida was reelected as Japan’s prime minister on Wednesday after his governing party scored a major victory in key parliamentary elections.
Elected just over a month ago by parliament, Kishida called a quick election in which his governing party secured 261 seats in the 465-member lower house — the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber legislature — enough to maintain a free hand in pushing legislation through parliament.