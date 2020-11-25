Kirtland man stuck and killed by SUV near Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state police say a man who was walking in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 64 near Farmington was struck and killed by an SUV Tuesday night.

The accident that happened at about 7 p.m. killed 48-year-old Freddie Chatto of Kirtland. Police say a Farmington resident was driving west on Highway 64 and did not see Chatto because he was wearing dark clothing and walking in an unlit area of the highway. The driver was not hurt.

Police say they suspect Chatto may have been intoxicated when he was struck. The accident remains under investigation.