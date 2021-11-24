King County to pay $1.25M to man assaulted in jail

SEATTLE (AP) — King County has agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a formerly jailed man who was eaten in his sleep by a man who was placed into general population despite being in what a doctor described as a “meth-fueled rampage.”

The Seattle Times reports Abdiwali Musse suffered broken bones in his face, broken teeth and a traumatic head injury when he was attacked early Nov. 1, 2015, by Carl Alan Anderson, a man with mental illness and a criminal history who had been booked for attacking a stranger in downtown Seattle.