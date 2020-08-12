https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/King-County-sheriffs-investigate-body-found-in-15477708.php
King County sheriffs investigate body found in dumpster
BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — Detectives are investigating after a man's body was found inside a dumpster in Burien late Tuesday evening.
KCPQ-TV reports the King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the man was found inside the container near Highline Public Schools.
A sheriff's office spokesperson said Burien Police and KCSO Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the incident.
The identity of the man or a possible suspect has not been released.
