Kindergarten registration for 2020-2021

Notice to Trumbull parents of children born before Jan. 1, 2016.

If you expect to enroll your child in Trumbull Public Schools kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year, your enrollment date is based on the first letter of your last name (see listing below). Call 203-452-4348 for information or to schedule an appointment.

Note, you must submit the Kindergarten Pre-Registration Form prior to scheduling an appointment.

Appointments will be scheduled on a first come first served basis and will be between the hours of 7:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the Assembly Room at the Long Hill Administration Building, 6254 Main St., Trumbull. Each appointment will last approximately 10-15 minutes and will be a paper only registration (the child does not have to come to the registration).

Due to the number of people who will be involved in the registration process, you are asked to keep your scheduled appointment.

All forms for kindergarten registration can be found at www.trumbullps.org.

If the letter of your last name begins with:

A-C Tuesday, Jan. 07, 2020

D-F Wednesday, Jan. 08, 2020

G-I Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

J-L Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

M-N Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

M-N Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

O-Q Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

R-S Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

R-S Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

S-T Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

T-U Tuesday, Feb. 04, 2020

V-Z Friday, Feb. 07, 2020

A-Z Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 (overflow)

A-Z Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

A-Z Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 (Snow date)

A-Z Friday, Feb. 21, 2020