Kim vows to bolster North Korea's military at party meeting HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 9:27 p.m.
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a ruling party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. North Korea's ruling Workers' Party continued its landmark Congress for a second day Wednesday, state media reported early Thursday.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen the country's military defenses in a speech at a major ruling party meeting that provides insights into his priorities amid growing economic challenges and a U.S. presidential transition.
Kim made clear his “will to reliably protect the security of the country and people and the peaceful environment of the socialist construction by placing the state defense capabilities on a much higher level, and put forth goals for realizing it,” the Korean Central News Agency said.