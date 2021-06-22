Kim's sister slams US, dismisses chance for talks to resume

Felipe Dana/AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dismissed prospects for early resumption of diplomacy with the United States, saying the U.S. expectations for talks would “plunge them into a greater disappointment.”

Kim Yo Jong made the comments Tuesday after U.S. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan described as “interesting signals” Kim Jong Un’s recent statement that North Korea will be ready for both dialogue and confrontation, but more for confrontation.