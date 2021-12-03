Key moments surrounding Michigan high school shootings The Associated Press Dec. 3, 2021 Updated: Dec. 3, 2021 6:07 p.m.
Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald addresses the media in her office, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Pontiac, Mich. McDonald filed involuntary manslaughter charges against Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school. McDonald says the gun used in the shootings at Oxford High School was purchased by James Crumbley a week ago and given to the boy.
This undated handout provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows James Crumbley. A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday, Dec. 3, 20201 against James and Jennifer Crumbley, whose 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley is accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school.
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor has charged the parents of a 15-year-old boy who is accused of killing four students and wounding others in a shooting at a Michigan high school this week.
James and Jennifer Crumbley face involuntary manslaughter counts in Tuesday's mass shooting in Oxford Township, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. Here is a timeline of events before the rampage and what has happened since:
Written By
The Associated Press