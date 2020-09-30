Kentucky surpasses 1,000 virus cases for second straight day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's daily count of new coronavirus cases Wednesday surpassed 1,000 for a second straight day for the first time, offering more proof the state has been hit by another COVID-19 surge.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,004 more cases statewide, one day after a near-record 1,018 cases. It underscores the need to be vigilant and follow health guidelines to fight the virus, he said.

“More than 1,000 cases two days in a row is not something we can be complacent about," the governor said at a news conference. “It is not something we can be willing to accept. It is not a new normal that we can say is tolerable here in the commonwealth.”

The governor reported four more virus-related deaths.

Kentucky’s positivity rate — a seven-day rolling figure reflecting the average number of tests coming back positive for the virus — was 4.07%, down from the prior day.

“Even with a low positivity rate, more cases mean more people that are going to be in the hospital, more people that are going to be in the ICU and more people that we’re going to lose," he said. “We need to make sure we stop this most recent escalation.”

