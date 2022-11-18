Kentucky's lawyer disciplinary system to be reviewed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's lawyer disciplinary system will be reviewed next month by an American Bar Association committee, officials said.

The Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky Bar Association said in a joint statement that they requested the review in an effort to create more efficiency, ensure due process and protect both the public and the integrity of the legal profession. The review in December will evaluate the current system, and a report with any recommended changes will be submitted to the Supreme Court next spring.