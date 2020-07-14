Kentucky reports second-highest daily number of virus cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Coronavirus cases surged to the second-highest daily total in Kentucky on Tuesday, an upward trend reinforcing the governor's plea that people wear masks in public to combat the virus' spread.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 576 more coronavirus cases and declared that COVID-19 “is attacking us and we are at war with this virus.” The one-day spike sent the total statewide number of cases surging past 20,000 since the pandemic began.

The Democratic governor said the escalating cases “ought to create a knot in your stomach because what we face is very, very real."

“What we do now is going to determine whether we can push that back down or whether we will suffer more cases and more deaths," he said. “And don’t let anybody fool you, the more cases we have the more death follows.”

The governor reported six more virus-related deaths, raising the statewide death toll to 635.

Beshear continued to stress the need for people to wear face coverings in public and to follow social-distancing guidelines. Beshear recently issued an order requiring most Kentuckians to wear face coverings in public places.

___

