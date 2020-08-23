Kentucky police respond to shooting at Lexington mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky responded to a shooting at a mall Sunday.

The Lexington Police Department said in a post on social media that the shooting at the Fayette Mall occurred around 4 p.m. ET Sunday. Police said later that the incident did not involve an active shooter.

Police said the mall was being evacuated, police officers were checking each store and that mall patrons and employees were being sheltered on public transportation buses.

Further details were not immediately released. Police were asking residents to avoid the area.

Alicia Spurlock told the Lexington Herald-Leader that she and her daughter had just left a store inside the mall when they heard multiple gunshots.

“It took me a minute to register what that was,” Spurlock said. “Everybody just started running.”