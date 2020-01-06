Kentucky panel suspends judge while inquiry proceeds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge accused of misconduct was temporarily removed from the bench on Monday while an inquiry proceeds.

The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission said in its order that the panel found “it will be in the best interest of justice” to suspend Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry from the bench with pay while it investigates allegations against her. The order follows a hearing Friday in Frankfort.

The commission is investigating nine misconduct charges against Gentry, accusing her of using sex, campaign contributions and retaliation as tools in her judgeship. She has denied the allegations.

The order says Gentry should refrain from performing judicial duties and should not enter the Kenton County Courthouse during her suspension.