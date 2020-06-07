Kentucky man dies in small plane crash in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Federal authorities were set to investigate Sunday after a 30-year-old Kentucky man died in a single-engine plane crash in southern Indiana.

Authorities found the plane Saturday afternoon after a passing motorist reported seeing wreckage in a field and called 911, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation showed a Cessna Skyhawk C172 departed Bowman Field in Louisville, Kentucky, and was believed to have crashed near New Washington, Indiana, just before 3:30 p.m.

Investigators did not release the cause of the crash.

The pilot, identified as Joshua E. Warren, of Louisville, Kentucky, was the sole occupant. The Clark County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Two federal agencies, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, were expected to arrive on the scene Sunday to investigate.