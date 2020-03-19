Kentucky lawmakers adjust schedule amid coronavirus outbreak

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's legislature will take a weeklong break because of the coronavirus outbreak, top Republican lawmakers said Thursday.

The main priority is to pass a new state budget. The Senate was debating its version of the two-year spending plan Thursday afternoon as lawmakers continued picking up the pace of their work.

The adjusted schedule would have lawmakers adjourn until returning to the Capitol for a one-day session on March 26, Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne said.

Lawmakers would meet again April 1 with the goal of passing the budget, they said. Lawmakers would return later that month to take up any vetoes by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Lawmakers were ramping up work on a coronavirus-related bill dealing with schools and unemployed workers.

The legislature has to wrap up its business by April 15.