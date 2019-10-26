Kentucky is using billboards to lure Illinois companies

CHICAGO (AP) — Kentucky launched a marketing campaign to coax Illinois companies to move across the border with promises of lower taxes and better weather.

The first billboard, which proclaims "Illinois isn't pro-business, Kentucky is," went up on Monday. Eight more billboards are expected to go up before the end of the month as part of the six-month campaign.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the billboards will attack Illinois' taxes and regulations.

Spokesman for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development Jack Mazurak says the state is paying about $87,000 for the billboards and creative costs.