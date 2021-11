FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More Kentuckians vaccinated against COVID-19 are contracting the virus and ending up in hospitals, signaling the importance of getting a booster dose, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

Unvaccinated people still represent the overwhelming majority of new virus-related cases and hospitalizations. But the number of vaccinated Kentuckians in those categories has risen steadily, indicating their eventual “waning immunity” and the need for the booster shot, the governor said.