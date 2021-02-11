Kentucky governor announces more than 150 new vaccine sites

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — With more than 150 new locations, Kentucky's vaccination rollout will begin to ramp up considerably in the next few weeks, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. The announcement comes after recent increases in vaccine supplies, a development that the Democratic governor said had allowed the state to expand the Bluegrass State's vaccination program.
“We have to increase our number of providers out there so when we get that flood of vaccines we want so badly, so that we can use them all really quickly and protect each and every one of you,” Beshear said.