Kentucky gov supports lawsuit challenging charter school law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he supports a lawsuit aimed at blocking a school choice law giving charter schools a foothold in the state and supplying them with a funding stream.
The Democratic governor aligned himself with public education advocates who contend that the measure should be struck down. The suit — filed late last week in Franklin County Circuit Court — claims the measure would siphon money from school districts in violation of the state constitution.