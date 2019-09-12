Kentucky Supreme Court to hold session in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court will travel to Somerset for death penalty arguments later this month.

The session will be held Sept. 19 at the Center for Rural Development.

The session is open to the public, and after the arguments, justices will take questions that aren't related to pending cases.

The Somerset appearance is part of a public education program that was started in 1985. Sessions have been held in locations across the state since then.