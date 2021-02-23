Kentucky Senate GOP leader files no-knock warrant bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — One of Kentucky's top GOP lawmakers has filed legislation to ban some no-knock warrants nearly a year after the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot in her home multiple times by police during a botched drug raid in Louisville.
Under Senate President Robert Stivers’ bill, no-knock warrants would only be issued if there was “clear and convincing evidence” that the “crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.” That stops short of a measure sponsored by a Louisville Democrat that would ban all no-knock warrants, but that bill hasn't gained a hearing in the legislature.