Kentucky Police: Indiana man charged with raping 13-year-old

HILLVIEW, Ky. (AP) — An Indiana man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in a Kentucky parking lot after he met her online, authorities said.

Lemual Sikes, of New Albany, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with second-degree rape and possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, news outlets reported.

Hillview police in Kentucky said officers found Sikes, 39, and a female in the backseat of a car in a church parking lot.

Police recognized the female as a 13-year-old girl from the area but Sikes told officers he thought she was 18.

An arrest citation said Sikes told police he met the girl on MeetMe, a dating app, three weeks ago and began talking to her on Snapchat.

Sikes admitted to police that he met the girl at the parking lot, where they had sexual intercourse.

The investigation was ongoing.

It's unclear whether Sikes had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.