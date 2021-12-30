Kentucky House leaders unveil redistricting plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Republican leaders on Thursday unveiled a redistricting plan for the 100-member chamber that would match four sets of incumbents against each other.

Under the proposed map, two sets of rural GOP lawmakers would be paired with each other in newly drawn districts, while two pairs of urban Democrats would be placed in the same Louisville districts. Those incumbents would face off in the 2022 spring primary, if the proposal wins legislative approval and the lawmakers decide to seek reelection.