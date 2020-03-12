Kennedy Center update on programs

Due to the rapidly changing Coronavirus situation, The Kennedy Center announced 29 day support programs will be closed on Friday, March 13.

Individual services, including employment programs, in home supports and Acquired Brain Injury programs will continue as scheduled.

The Trumbull-based not-for-profit continues to monitor the local impact of COVID-19 and will announce any additional schedule changes Friday afternoon.

The Kennedy Center provides services to people with disabilities and special needs throughout the state.

“Please rest assured we are committed to providing the highest quality of care and direct support to individuals of all abilities, while ensuring a safe and responsive work environment,” said President and CEO Rick Sebastian in a message to the parents and families.

For the latest updates on Kennedy Center programs and Coronavirus response, please visit https://www.thekennedycenterinc.org/.

With questions, call 203-365-8522 Ext. 2015.