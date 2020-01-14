Kennedy Center to host Pop-up Thrift Shop

The Kennedy Center is hosting a Pop-up Thrift Shop at 39 Lindeman Drive in Trumbull on Thursday, Jan. 16 and Friday, Jan. 17.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, shop deals on clothing for the entire family, housewares, electronics, art, handbags and more. The sale will feature an extensive collection of gently used clothing for infants and toddlers and bargains on high-end fashions.

The two-day Pop-up is an offshoot of Palm & Able, a Kennedy Center social enterprise employing people of all abilities. The store’s name, Palm & Able, is a nod to abilities of the people served by the Trumbull-based not-for-profit and honors the nearly 70-year legacy of The Kennedy Center. Founder Evelyn Kennedy lived on Palm Street in Bridgeport, where she hosted the first parent meetings that would lead to the creation of The Kennedy Center, increasing opportunities for people with disabilities statewide.

All sales from the Pop-ups directly support the store’s ongoing mission to create jobs and enhance the community.

If you miss the Palm & Able Pop-ups, visit the regular store location, currently operating at The New and Nearly Thrift Shop at 2323 Barnum Ave. in Stratford. Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With questions about the Pop-up Shop, please contact Wendy Bloch at 203-365-4535 Ext. 2305.

The Kennedy Center provides vocational, recreational and therapeutic supports to people with disabilities and special needs. Learn more at TheKennedyCenterInc.org.