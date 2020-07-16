Kennedy Center hosts virtual Bingo July 21

The Kennedy Center of Trumbull is hosting Bingo Splash, a virtual, family-friendly fundraiser, on Tuesday, July 21, at 7 p.m. Register in advance at TKCBingo.Givesmart.com and join the live fun on July 21 at Facebook.com/TheKennedyCenterInc.

For just $10, participants will be sent three bingo cards and can watch the Facebook Live stream for a chance to play along. Winners will receive a summer-inspired gift bag and be entered to win a larger prize. Businesses can also sign up for a $250 sponsorship at TKCBingo.Givesmart.com. Sponsors will be highlighted before and during the event.

The Kennedy Center's own Britt Bisson will be the live Bingo Caller. Bisson has been with The Kennedy Center for 10 years and is a broadcaster on the side — serving as fantasy football analyst for a local podcast. Bisson will keep you entertained and keep the game moving.

All proceeds support The Kennedy Center’s essential services for people with disabilities and special needs.

The Kennedy Center can also take care of dinner on Bingo night, thanks to the not-for-profit’s Soups ‘N Such Catering business. Visit TheKennedyCenterInc.org for details.

Email Giving@kennedyctr.org with questions or for more information about Bingo Splash.