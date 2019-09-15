Kennedy Center holds open house

The Kennedy Center invites the community to an open house celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The community is invited to “explore today’s Kennedy Center” at the nonprofit’s open house celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 39 Lindeman Dr., in Trumbull.

The Kennedy Center, supporting 2,400 individuals with disabilities and special needs throughout Connecticut, is hosting the free event from 5:15-7:15 p.m.

Learn more about the nonprofit’s innovative programs for children to seniors and from arts to employment. Guests can tour programs, meet Kennedy Center staff and enjoy live entertainment. Shuttle transportation will also be available to visit a nearby Kennedy Center group home.

The event is open to all visitors and no RSVP is necessary. Learn more about The Kennedy Center’s programs and services at TheKennedyCenterInc.org.

For more information on the open house, please contact Stephanie Campbell at 203-365-8522 Ext. 2084 or email SCampbell@kennedyctr.org.