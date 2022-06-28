Kennedy Center artist brightens Bridgeport’s Homes for the Brave

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TRUMBULL — For being an amateur painter, Christina Bevans may have a future in commissioned works.
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim was one of several local officials who came to the Kennedy Center’s Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative on Broad Street Tuesday afternoon to celebrate a painting by Bevans, 42, of Stratford. Bevans is a client at the Kennedy Center, a Trumbull-based agency that provides comprehensive service and programs to clients with special needs and disabilities.