Kennedy Center announces closure of several programs March 16-April 3

The Kennedy Center will be closing several of its programs from Monday, March 16 through Friday April 3.

The Trumbull-based not-for-profit’s CEO Rick Sebastian announced on Friday, March 13 that the agency’s Austim Project, Transition to Employment (T2E) program and all 29 Community Experience day programs will be closed, in response to growing local concern around the impact of coronavirus.

“The Kennedy Center is proactively monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in our state and we are taking immediate action to best protect the health of those we support, our employees, families and community partners,” Sebastian said.

Individualized Recreational Services will not be provided.

Individual Vocational Services will continue although there may be a reduction in hours.

All competitive and group employment services will continue as scheduled. Job sites will continue to operate; however, changes may occur with short notice. Staff will be in touch with individuals who are still scheduled to work.

All Kennedy Center Residential services, In-Home Support (IHS) the Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) program and individual and competitive employment services will continue operating.

For a full list of programs closing and services that remain active, visit: https://www.thekennedycenterinc.org/.

If you have any questions or concerns related to The Kennedy Center and Coronavirus, email kcnews@kennedyctr.org .