Ga. gov applauds completion of Savannah harbor expansion RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press March 25, 2022 Updated: March 25, 2022 3:13 p.m.
1 of7 In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a ceremony marking completion of the Savannah Harbor deepening, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. Deepening the Savannah Harbor to 47 feet at mean low water (the average depth at low tide), provides ample draft for vessels carrying 16,000+ twenty-foot equivalent container units, allowing ships to transit the river with more containers each trip and during more hours of the day. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, Col. Joe Geary, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Savannah District, speaks at a ceremony marking completion of the Savannah Harbor deepening, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. According to a Corps of Engineers study, the project is expected to net more than $291 million in annual benefits to the nation, or approximately $7.70 for every dollar invested in the project. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch speaks at a ceremony marking completion of the Savannah Harbor deepening, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. Deepening the Savannah Harbor to 47 feet at mean low water (the average depth at low tide), provides ample draft for vessels carrying 16,000+ twenty-foot equivalent container units, allowing ships to transit the river with more containers each trip and during more hours of the day. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Calling it a “once in a generation milestone,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday touted completion of a $973 million expansion of the shipping channel linking the Port of Savannah to the Atlantic Ocean as an accomplishment that will deliver a lasting boost to commerce in the state.
Work to deepen 40 miles (64 kilometers) along the Savannah River to make room for larger cargo ships wrapped up earlier this month, 6 1/2 years after dredging began. But the project began much earlier with feasibility studies that began in 1997, when Bill Clinton was president and Zell Miller served as Georgia's governor.