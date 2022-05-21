Kemp and Walker look to victory in Georgia as primaries near

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Two Republican frontrunners are hoping to clinch primary majorities as candidates make their final pitches to Georgia voters on Saturday ahead of Tuesday's election.
Gov. Brian Kemp and former football star Herschel Walker hope to win GOP majorities and clinch nominations for governor and U.S. senator on Tuesday without runoffs, with polls showing both men backed by more than 50% of voters. Kemp met voters at a rally in Watkinsville, near his home in Athens, with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts showing up to support him.