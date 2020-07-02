Kayakers rescue 2 from crashed seaplane in Lake Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people were rescued by nearby kayakers in Lake Washington after a seaplane crashed Wednesday, authorities said.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the crash about 200 feet (60 meters) from shore near Lakeside Avenue South, KOMO-TV reported.

All of the people inside the plane were safely rescued and are being evaluated by emergency crews. Police reported minor injuries.

Alex Flaco was on his sailboat when he heard the plane crash. He was going to jump in and help but two kayakers came and pulled two people out of the plane, he said.

A boom was placed around the plane after fuel was visible in the water, authorities said. The plane was later towed in closer to the Leschi waterfront.

The Seattle Police Department Harbor Unit is investigating what caused the crash.