Kathy Thompson Band performs Aug. 27

The 2019 summer concerts schedule is listed below. All concerts take place on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m., at the gazebo on the Town Hall Green. In case of rain, concerts will be held on Thursday of that week, unless otherwise noted. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on.

Schedule subject to change.

August 27 — Kathy Thompson Band

September 3 — The Barons