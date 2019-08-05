Kate Romanchick, Chris Lepore sweep Sunset Run, MADD 5K

Trumbull's Kate Romanchick and Chris Lepore took first at the Sunset Run and the MAAD 5K. Trumbull's Kate Romanchick and Chris Lepore took first at the Sunset Run and the MAAD 5K. Photo: Contributed Photo / Sunset Run 5K Photo: Contributed Photo / Sunset Run 5K Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kate Romanchick, Chris Lepore sweep Sunset Run, MADD 5K 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Trumbull residents Kate Romanchick and Chris Lepore were first overall at Trumbull Rotary Club’s annual 5K Sunset Run held at Twin Brooks Park on July 26.

Romanchick clocked in with a time of 19:18 and Lepore finished with the fastest time of the day at 16:37.

Their times also earned them the top prize for first Trumbull residents to cross the finish line.

The event features a shaded scenic 5k run through the streets of the Twin Brook and Pinewood Lake neighborhood. There are rolling hills through the first half, followed by some downhill and a beautiful finish around the lake.

There was also a 1-mile Health Walk and a Kid’s Fun Run for two age groups (600 meter and 1200 meter) that was open to all kids 6th grade and under.

As a special thanks to all that served, veterans and current members of the US military ran for free.

Free fruit, Aquarion water and pizza from Vazzy’s, along with other treats welcomed the runners and walkers.

For run results: https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/35045/?remMeAttempt=#resultSetId-164697;perpage:10

MADD 5K

Chris Lepore and Kate Romanchick came back to take overall male and female finishers for the second weekend in a row at the 30th anniversary MADD 5K.

Lepore finished in 16:52 and Romanchick won in 19:06.

Race director Marty Schaivone said this was the first time in his 29 years of race directing that the same “Couple won titles in back to back races.”

The 5K race started and finished at Short Beach in Stratford. It runs along the coastline. There was something for everyone, with a non-competitive 2-mile Lighthouse Stroll and a free non-competitive Kids Scamper. A late rush for day-of-signs will help MADD fund its educational programs and support all victims and their families.

Awards were given to top overall finishers and age group winners. The ceremony also saluted two 93 year’s young participants: Betty Holroyd and Herman Bershtein.

It’s never too late to donate to this great organization that has been supporting victims and being and advocate for over three decades: https://runsignup.com/Race/Donate/CT/Stratford/MADDDash5K.